Low-intensity earthquake jolts Jaipur

Jaipur: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Jaipur, Rajasthan on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors occurred 92 km northwest of Jaipur at a depth of 5 km.

Also Read; Unfortunate and systemic social bias towards migrants ; Manish Tiwari slams Punjab CM :

Tremors were felt in some districts including Sikar and Fatehpur. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.