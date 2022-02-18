‘Nomad Visa’: WFH members can apply for it in 5 countries, Read on…

Do you cherish memories of working in an office or do you cherish memories of that trip you took two years ago? Most likely the latter. Since most workplaces now offer ‘Work from Anywhere’ policies owing to Covid-19, many people are seriously considering becoming ‘digital nomads’ or more recently, ‘techpats’. People may have told you they moved to India’s favorite beach destination – Goa – when their work became remote, permanently, or for an undetermined period of time.

NOMAD VISA:

Remote workers are not limited to Goa, they can also consider working from abroad. The advent of nomadic visas has made this possible – immigration programs that allow for up to 2-3 years of living in a country at a time. With work in tow, it may not be possible to juggle the bureaucratic process of immigration. However, nomad visas are relatively easy to obtain.

You won’t have to worry about running out of time if you have a tourist visa, which expires in a few days or months. Most countries also make them easier to obtain than residency or work visas. Therefore, if you are looking to live your life by the compass and not the clock – as American educator Stephen Covey said – here is what you need to know about nomad visas and the terms and conditions of the countries you plan to visit.

NATIONS OFFERING DIGITAL NOMAD VISAS:

Many countries have jumped on the bandwagon of welcoming digital nomads to help boost their tourist economies after being hit by the Covid crisis. Nomad visas have one requirement in common – that you must be either self-employed or employed by a foreign company, not by any company in the destination country. There are different visa programs for different countries.

Here is a list of 5 such visa programs right now in the world:

1. Spain: Don’t get too excited about the destination just yet. The nomad visa program is still in the works and has not yet been launched. This is what we know from reports so far:

Application fee: N/A

Length of stay: 1-2 years

Not meant for EU citizens.

Minimum income requirement: N/A

Prior to this, the EU country offered a non-lucrative visa option for retirees with a steady source of income.

2. Hungary: This European country has recently created a program called the White Card. Applicants must be self-employed or employed by a company in another country and may not hold shares in any Hungarian companies.

Application fee: About $130 (Rs 9,762)

Length of stay: 1-2 years

Not meant for citizens or employees working in the EU, Schengen Area, or European Economic Area (EEA).

Minimum income requirement: Monthly $2,300 (Rs 1,72,712)

You must apply in person: You must apply for a nomad visa from the country in which you live. As soon as the

White Card is approved, the applicant needs to travel to Hungary within 30 days.

Documentation: Proof of residence in Hungary, proof of work, income and health insurance.

3. Barbados: The Caribbean country introduced its Welcome Stamp nomad visa program at Covid in July 2020.

Application fee: $2,000 to $3,000 (Rs 1,50,185 to Rs 2,25,277)

Length of stay: 1 year

In comparison, most citizens of most countries are allowed to stay in Barbados without a visa and only on their passports for three to six months. Indian citizens can stay for nearly 3 months, while US citizens can stay for 6 months without a visa.

4. Estonia: This Baltic country already has an e-residency program set up in 2014. It allows business owners to set up an online company outside the country and run it from anywhere in the world. A digital nomad visa is also available.

Application fee: $100 (Rs 7,509)

Length of stay: 1 year

Stay for over 180 days will make you a tax-paying resident.

Minimum income requirement: Monthly $4,000 (Rs 3,00,370)

5. Georgia: Working remotely from Georgia is considered one of the best nomad visa programs available.

Application fee: No charge

Length of stay: 6 months to 1 year

Minimum income requirement: Monthly $2,000 or savings of $24,000 (Rs 1,50,185 or Rs 18,02,220)

Insurance policy: Yes

There are already a lot of digital nomads in Georgia, and on some passports, the country offers a year of stay.

Nomad visas aren’t only available in these five countries; there are many others, including Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Croatia, the UAE, Iceland, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, Malta, etc. In addition, you should keep the following things in mind when choosing to live the digital nomad life:

Living costs in the destination country.

Online access because everything in your life is connected to the internet.

Access to other countries – Some countries like Spain, Estonia, and Hungary belong to either the European Union or the Schengen Area.

Being able to access one country allows you to go border-hopping from one country to another while you are based in that country. Many island nations are far-flung, making travel to other countries expensive.

No consensus is known on whether you can renew the digital nomad visa after it has been extended to its maximum.

Check out a company’s remote work policy if you work there. It’s likely that you have to live in the same city as your place of employment or in the same country.

Introducing nomad visas is a step toward the future of work. As of now, 60% of employees with work from home jobs or those who can work from home are unwilling to return to the office if given a choice. In spite of this, there is one thing for certain: the digital nomad lifestyle is expensive. Anywhere you go for the cheapest price, you can expect to spend more than the locals. If working while traveling is in your blood, don’t just dream about it, jet-set to the exotic location of your choice.

There are websites like nomadlist.com and globalnomad. guide which provides you with detailed information on living a digital nomadic life and lets you compare costs and benefits with other countries. Maybe if your workplace has moved you out of the cubicle and to WFH permanently, you could consider a less concrete jungle-like environment than the one you currently live in.