‘Silver Line project part of policy address, it will create job opportunities’; Arif Mohammed Khan

In his policy address, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated that the controversial Silver Line project will offer more job opportunities and allow for faster transportation all through the state. According to him, the project will move forward with the permission of the central government.

He said that K-Rail will be an eco friendly mode of public transportation. The governor also complimented the government’s initiative to provide free vaccines, citing the state’s achievements in combating Covid-19.

‘The well oiled health infrastructure has enabled the state to manage the Covid-19 pandemic. The state is ahead of others in a majority of development indicators. We also lead in the health sector,’ he said.

He also stated that the state is one step ahead in the fight against poverty. ‘Among all the Indian states, Kerala has the least poverty. The state gives special packages for all families living Below Poverty Line (BPL),’ he said. However, he pointed out that the allocation from the central government has not increased for a period now.