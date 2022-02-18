Stunning video of the Sun recorded over 12 years

The Solar Dynamics Observatory at NASA spent 12 years keeping a close watch on the Sun and recording footage. The American space agency published a brief time-lapse video of the observatory data over the last decade on Thursday.

‘Here’s what a decade of Sun looks like through SDO’s (Solar Dynamics Observatory) eyes’, the official account of NASA Sun & Space tweeted.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, has spent the last 12 years in space capturing our Sun in unprecedented resolution. Here’s what a decade of Sun looks like through SDO’s eyes ?? pic.twitter.com/WXhlj6XLXG — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) February 16, 2022

NASA also released images of a significant solar flare last month. This was made feasible after NASA’s Parker Probe came dangerously close to the Sun’s corona.

The Sun emitted a significant solar flare early this morning, peaking at 1:01 a.m. ET. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as M5.5.https://t.co/9RsMR5suI3 pic.twitter.com/zK9mADK47H — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) January 20, 2022

Solar flares are very intense energy blasts. Solar flares and eruptions can disrupt radio communications, power grids, and navigation signals, as well as endanger spacecraft and astronauts.

Solar flares can last minutes or hours depending on their strength. They move at the speed of light, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, suggesting that their impacts on the Sun-facing side of Earth’s atmosphere are felt as soon as they burst forth.

Also Read: Spouse denying divorce in case of failed marriage amounts to cruelty: Kerala High Court

It was classed as an M5.5 solar flare by NASA, which means it was of moderate strength and posed a radio blackout hazard for the side of the planet facing the burst. M-class flares are the second most powerful after X-class flares, which may reach X20, indicating a severe solar flare outburst.