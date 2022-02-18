Twitter down for several users worldwide in second outage in less than a week

On Thursday, Twitter had its second outage in a week. The servers of the microblogging platform remained down at around 9.41 pm. Several users stated that when they tried to open the app, all they saw was the message ‘Something Went Wrong’ on the homepage.

According to cyber and technical expert Amit Dubey, the server of the microblogging platform was down for the second week in a row. It is currently experiencing an availability problem that must resolve on its own.

Dubey added that the main reason for Twitter’s server crashes appears to be hacking efforts. He went on to say that if the corporation had truly understood the problem, it would not be plummeting for the second time in a week. However, he also promised Twitter users, that their data will be protected and would not be stolen because the company is not a target of credibility or integrity. However, Twitter must address the issue of availability as soon as well.

The Twitter service was previously down for nearly an hour on February 11. At the time, Twitter shared an official statement claiming that the outage was caused by a technical glitch. The Twitter server was down for about an hour in several regions of the world, including India and the United States, which tracks outages by aggregating status data from a variety of sources, including user-submitted problems on its platform.