UDF boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala assembly

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan arrived at the Kerala Assembly on Friday, February 18 for the policy address that marks off the annual Budget session.

The governor’s address was boycotted by the UDF, the opposition party. Arif Mohammad Khan, who has issues with both the ruling and opposition parties in Kerala, was welcomed by the opposition with ‘go back’ slogans and banners.

This irked the governor, who expressed his displeasure when opposition leader VD Satheeshan asked for permission to speak. VD Satheeshan, a leader of the opposition, alleged that the Governor was a BJP agent in Kerala.