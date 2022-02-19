Air Arabia announces low airfares to several destinations including India

Sharjah: Sharjah-based budget air carrier, Air Arabia has launched special airfares to more than a dozen destinations across the globe. Passengers must book the flight tickets before Sunday, February 20 to avail of this offer. Air Arabia operates from Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Air Arabia offers flight tickets at Dh760 to Kochi, Dh900 to Delhi and Mumbai, Dh1,050 to Ahmedabad and Dh1,150 to Bengaluru. Passengers flying to the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Sialkot and Faisalabad can book return economy class tickets for as low as Dh849, Dh949 and Dh1,040, respectively.

Among the other destinations, passengers can book flights to the Egyptian cities of Alexandria and Cairo for as low as Dh900 and Dh1,050, respectively. An economy-class return airfare to the Armenian capital of Yerevan start from Dh995, from Dh1,400 to Beirut and Tbilisi and Dh1,526 to Moscow.