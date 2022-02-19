Delhi: CM Kejriwal inaugurates over 12,000 new smart classrooms in govt schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 12,430 smart classrooms in 240 government schools on Saturday, February 19. At Rajkiya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajkori, new smart classrooms were established in government schools. Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the Education portfolio, and Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain were also in occasion.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at the event, said, ‘In the last 7 years, the Delhi government has built 7,000 classrooms. During this time, the state and central governments combined could not build 20,000 classrooms.’

The inauguration of 12,430 new smart classrooms brings the total number of new classrooms built by the Kejriwal government to 20,000, equal to 537 new school buildings.