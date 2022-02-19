Hijab row ; Suspension of 58 students from Karnataka college sparked controversy

A controversy erupted after reports of the suspension of 58 students from a Karnataka college for protesting against hijab restrictions in the Shivamogga district surfaced online. While the students were verbally suspended by the college principal, the Shivamogga DC said that the principal had only warned them and not actually suspended them.

‘Deputy SP, DDPI and SDMC had tried to convince you. But still you have not listened to them. You have violated the rules. That’s why we are suspending you all from college for the time being. You can’t enter the premises since you are suspended,’ the principal said.

According to India Today, the Shivamogga DC denied any such reports, saying that the principal was simply threatening the children and that no suspension orders had been issued. Meanwhile, Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, clarified that the students had not been suspended. ‘It was only to threaten them to go back home and study. They will be taken back to school,’ he said.