Vivo launches budget smartphone Vivo Y15s in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo has launched its budget smartphone Vivo Y15s in India. The new smartphone will be available on Vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores. The smartphone will be available in two colors – Mystic Blue and Wave Green and is priced at Rs 10,990.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB Storage. The smartphone runs on the latest Funtouch OS 11.1 (Android 11 Go Edition) and is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging speed using the microUSB 2.0 port. Connectivity features on the smartphone are Wi-Fi, dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and headphone jack.

Also Read: KG classes to start functioning in Chhattisgarh from 2022-2023 academic sessions ;

Vivo Y15s packs a dual-camera set up in the back, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP super macro camera. It also has a 8MP selfie camera on the front. It comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display that supports 720×1600 pixels resolution.