Indian Army uses drones to supply booster doses to forward troops in J&K

The Indian Army used drones on Saturday to deliver booster doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to forward soldiers in the snowbound districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Centre’s national vaccination drive. The cargo, which was sent as part of the government’s Sanjeevani mission, intends to use drones to transport medical supplies to distant places around the country.

According to a video posted by the Indian Army, a drone can be seen scooping up a package of COVID-19 vaccinations and carrying it through snow-covered terrain, delivering it to an army officer in another area. The drone, however, was unable to land or descend owing to line-of-sight concerns and had to be dropped from a height. Meanwhile, the vaccinations were well-protected in the package, which was well-padded.

#WATCH Indian Army using drones to supply booster dose vaccine to forward troops in snow-bound areas of J&K. In this case, the package is dropped as line of sight issues don't allow it to land or come lower. Package was well padded for protection Source: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/e9k7OmTjCg — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

Also Read: Video shows helicopter crashing into ocean at crowded Miami beach; 2 injured

The video gives a quick overview of the full delivery of the medical package, from its packaging to its delivery to the dropping zone.

This comes as the overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India reached 175.33 crores (1,75,33,01,956) on Sunday. More than 1.89 precautionary doses were provided for the defined groups of beneficiaries, including health care workers, frontline workers, and persons over the age of 60 until 7 pm on Saturday. India recorded 2,597 active coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 4,44,646 total recoveries and 4,746 deaths.