Kanpur Mayor acting strangely in polling booth ; booked ;

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey stirred controversy today when she took photographs and videos inside a polling booth. Ms Pandey posted a snapshot of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) that she had used to vote in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Ms Pandey voted in Kanpur at the Hudson School polling station. She captured herself voting and shared the video with many WhatsApp groups. The District Magistrate has taken action against her after knowing of the incident.

‘An FIR is being lodged against Mrs Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station,’ The Kanpur district magistrate posted on Twitter.