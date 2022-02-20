DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Key road in UAE to be closed for maintenance until March

Umm Al Quwain: The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that a key road in the emirate will be closed till March for maintenance work. A stretch of the Emirates Road (E611) in Umm Al Quwain will be closed for maintenance until the end of March.

A 25 km stretch from the Al Aqran Roundabout to the Ring Road in Al Shuhada Street will be closed .The road  is an important connection between the Emirates Road and the interior of the emirate.

