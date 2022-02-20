Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Adil Iqbal Butt, a resident of Sazan-Bajarni village during a regular patrol. The security forces recovered a pistol and two magazines from his possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was being handled by Mohd Amin, a terrorist from Doda who is presently operating from Pakistan.A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him and further investigation is on.