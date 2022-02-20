Officer falsely claims pregnancy using ‘bogus bump’ to get paid maternity leave

An ex-official of the state of Georgia got caught after she faked her pregnancy for maternity leave. The 43-year-old wore a fake pregnancy stomach but a co-worker found out that her baby bump was bogus. Her mail stated that after giving birth to a child in May 2021, she would need bed rest for a few weeks.

According to Robin Folsom, she gave birth to a baby in July 2020 and was again pregnant in August 2021. There is no evidence that Robin Folsom was pregnant or that she ever gave birth to a child. The fake pregnancy was so well planned that Robin even made up a fake father for the baby. Based on the investigation done in October 2021, Bran Otmembebwe turned out not to be the father of the child at all. Despite faking multiple pregnancies to get maternity leave, one of Robin’s coworkers discovered her fake pregnancy. Robin sent the pictures of supposed babies, but the children appear to be of different colors.

When she was questioned about her fake pregnancy last October, she resigned from her post. State Inspector General Scott McAfee said, ‘All state employees, and especially those that communicate with the media and general public on behalf of their agency, should be held to the highest standards of integrity, and honesty’. Furthermore, he added that the Office of the Inspector General will continue to hold state employees accountable if they choose to deceive their superiors.

Chris Carr, the Attorney General, said fraud like this by state employees will not be tolerated. Robin Folsom was charged with four counts, three for making false statements and one for identity fraud. With the help of Georgia’s independent inspector general, the Attorney General was able to investigate the issue and find the truth. The matter of alleged deception has finally come to an end.