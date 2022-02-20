Players slated to be in the team for India in the 3rd T20I

Kolkata: In cricket, India will face West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens on Sunday at 7 pm. Team India had won the first match by six wickets and the second match by eight runs. The hosts will be aim to achieve a hattrick victory. Team India is supposed to make numerous changes in the playing XI .

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar / Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi / Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuveshwar Kumar / Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell