Qatar Airways announces important advisory

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has announced that face shields are not mandatory onboard any of its flights. The airline also added that the face shields were required as a short-term, precautionary measure that is no longer in operation.

But, face masks will still be required on all flights for the safety of its passengers and crew. This announcement comes as many countries, such as Jordan and Switzerland, are easing coronavirus-related travel restrictions as a step to revive tourism industry.