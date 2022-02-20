Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, rituals and significance

Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on February 20 across the country. This is a day-long fast that occurs on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of the Lunar fortnight, both during the Shukla and Krishna Pakshas (waxing and the waning phases of the Moon, respectively).

After fasting for the whole day, Lord Ganesh worshipers break their fast by giving Argha to the moon when it rises in the evening on Chaturthi tithi.

Date, muhrat and mantra

This year, Sankashti Chaturthi falls on February 20. The shubh muhurat for Sankashti ceremonies began at 09.56 pm on February 19 and finish at 09.05 pm on February 20.

On this day, devotees might repeat this Mantra while fasting – Om Vakratundaya Hum and Om Gan Ganpataye Namah

Significance and rituals

Devotees of Lord Ganesha follow vrat from dawn to moonrise on this day, breaking their fast only after praying to Chandra Deva (Moon God). The tradition of fasting is said to have begun around 700 BC. The importance of the ritual was narrated by Abhisheka Maharishi to a student.

Sankat Hara Chaturthi is another name for the Sankashti Vrat. The name comes from Lord Ganesha who removes barriers and troubles. On this day, people rise at the Brahma Muhurta and bathe after finishing their works. People then sit and meditate for a bit. Modak is also prepared and served.

Special puja rites devoted to the Moon are also performed on Sankashti Chaturthi, which include sprinkling sandalwood paste, water, concentrated rice, and flowers in the direction of the moon. Reciting the Ganesh Ashtotara and Sankashta Nashana on this day is deemed unlucky. On Sankashti Chaturthi, there are a few Vedic mantras devoted to the Lord that can be sung.