UK PM Johnson plans to end Covid-19 restrictions this week

Prime minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed his intention to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the U.k., saying he would lay out a plan this week for ‘living with Covid.’

The prime minister is expected to confirm ‘all regulations that restrict public freedom will be repealed,’ according to a statement on Saturday. Johnson said earlier this month about nhis plans to end the legal requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they test positive.

‘Covid will not suddenly disappear,’ Johnson said in a statement. ‘We must learn to live with it and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.’

The prime minister is under pressure to end restrictions from fellow members of his Tory party, and faces widespread criticism for his handling of allegedly rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.