An explosion in separatist-held portions of eastern Ukraine late Friday night sparked a fire at a gas pipeline, according to Russian state media.

The explosion was stated to be intended at the Druzhba “gas pipeline” by certain media sources and social media commentators, despite the fact that the Druzhba is a major oil pipeline serving Europe and does not run near the separatist Luhansk region. A nearby gas pipeline has already been struck, with no effect on Russian gas shipments.

A fire was promptly contained, according to the state company that manages Luhansk’s gas pipes. The OSCE, which is monitoring the tenuous cease-fire between rebels and the Ukrainian military, has observed an uptick in actions along the line of contact in recent days.