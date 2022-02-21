DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Launch date of Realme Narzo 50 announced: Know the specifications and expected price

Feb 21, 2022, 12:53 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme has announced that its new Realme Narzo 50 will be launched in India on February 24. The Chinese company had in September 2021 launched Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India.

The smartphone will  be launched in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options and  will be available for purchase via Amazon.As per reports, the smartphone may cost Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,990.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits New Zealand 

Realme Narzo 50 will run on Android 12, with Realme UI 3.0 running on top. It may sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The new phone is  powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Realme Narzo 50 is has  a triple camera setup in the rear, with a 50-megapixel primary camera. It will also feature  a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone is also tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W fast charging support.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 21, 2022, 12:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button