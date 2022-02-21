Here are 4 authentic street foods you should try in Goa

When visiting a new town, the greatest way to savour the authentic flavour of the region is to try the local street cuisine. If you are visiting Goa, this beach paradise has a few surprises in store for you. While there are some vegetarian-friendly alternatives, we are going to drop the beans on some delectable Goan cuisine that is a treat for meat lovers. Here are some typical street dishes you must try when visiting Goa, ranging from hot sausage buns to cutlet paos.

Chicken Cafreal Poi Sandwich

Chicken Cafreal is well-known across Goa, but the Chicken Cafreal Poi sandwich gives you a brief taste of the delicious meat and sauce. You will definitely want to devour more than one of these wonderful meats, which are nestled away in toasted Goan bread. You may eat them while strolling around Majorda’s beautiful beach, as they will undoubtedly steal the show.

Choriz Pao or Goan sausage bread with pork sorpotel gravy

The most sought delicacy in this seaside paradise is Goan sausage bread. For the unknown, choriz sausages are produced from the finest Goan pork. If you don’t want to eat pig, you may always substitute chicken sausages. So, if you are in the area of Colva, Betalbatim, or Majorda, try the choriz pao, which is generously laced with pig sorpotel sauce.

Beef Cutlet Pão

If you don’t mind eating meat, you will enjoy this beef cutlet pao. They also provide croquettes, and you will enjoy the warmth and generosity of Aunty Grace who is the owner here. This recipe is a little spicy, so if you like mild flavours, you might want to skip it.

Ox Tongue Roast Bread

This is a unique cuisine that you may not be able to get anywhere else. In Goa, you can always try some delicious Ox tongue Roast Bread. The meat is sliced and are served in a fully loaded poi. This place also offers handcrafted whiskey chocolate and chocolate rum, both of which are highly recommended.