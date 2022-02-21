Indian Railways cancels 314 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled 314 passenger trains scheduled to be operated today. The national transporter also changed originating station of 27 trains and short terminated 25 trains. The Indian Railways took this decision due to operational reasons.

The routes of cancelled trains include Maharashtra, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh among others.

Also Read: Vivo to launch V23e in India today: Know the specifications and price

It urged all passengers to check the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) website – https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ for details. NTES app also has information about cancelled trains.

Here is how to check list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey.

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains.

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Change ‘Train Start Date’ from drop down option to check list of trains cancelled