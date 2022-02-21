Japan’s ‘snow monsters’ emerge again

Every winter, the Japanese mountain range of Mount Zao is adorned with a plethora of large and little snow-capped figurines who resemble mythical beings. These figurines are known as juhyo in the area, which translates as ‘snow monsters’.

According to AccuWeather, a weather forecasting media firm, these mesmerising shapes are generated when a combination of complicated meteorological conditions occur simultaneously. The ‘snow monsters’ appear when the strong wind sweeps snow and water particles through the fir trees that encircle Mount Zao’s snow-capped hills. As a result, the snow and water droplets solidify in various forms against the tree branches.

Tourists from all over the world came to view the winter allure of Mount Zao, which is best visible between January and mid-March. Tourists may obtain an extended view of juhyos by taking a ropeway trip from the foot of Mount Zao to the top of the mountain, according to THE GATE, a website dedicated to Japanese travel. At night, the snow sculptures are typically lighted with coloured lights.

Mount Zao, Japan

Frost-covered conifers, called Juhyo (‘snow monsters’), are illuminated by spotlights

Photograph: Anadolu Agency pic.twitter.com/l5PjiEIOKN — Demforever (@rath_22) February 17, 2022

In winter, skiers and snowboarders share the slopes of Zao Onsen with the famous juhyo snow monsters: https://t.co/AU7lsZBly7#SnowMonsters #ZaoOnsen #InsideJapan pic.twitter.com/GlB5MQrc5i — InsideJapan Tours (@InsideJapan) February 19, 2018

Frost-covered conifers, called Snow Monsters, Juhyo in Japanese, decorate the snowy landscape of Mount Zao https://t.co/CoUz1AOHnU ?: David Mareuil pic.twitter.com/byKJVdHa36 — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) February 15, 2022

On the summit of the volcanic Mount Zao in Japan, about 220 miles north of Tokyo, an unusual natural phenomenon gives birth to snowy, monster-like figures every year. https://t.co/FhZyx11MGz — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 20, 2022