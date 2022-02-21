DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSNewsInternationalNewsMobile Apps

Japan’s ‘snow monsters’ emerge again

Feb 21, 2022, 07:33 pm IST

Every winter, the Japanese mountain range of Mount Zao is adorned with a plethora of large and little snow-capped figurines who resemble mythical beings. These figurines are known as juhyo in the area, which translates as ‘snow monsters’.

According to AccuWeather, a weather forecasting media firm, these mesmerising shapes are generated when a combination of complicated meteorological conditions occur simultaneously. The ‘snow monsters’ appear when the strong wind sweeps snow and water particles through the fir trees that encircle Mount Zao’s snow-capped hills. As a result, the snow and water droplets solidify in various forms against the tree branches.

Tourists from all over the world came to view the winter allure of Mount Zao, which is best visible between January and mid-March. Tourists may obtain an extended view of juhyos by taking a ropeway trip from the foot of Mount Zao to the top of the mountain, according to THE GATE, a website dedicated to Japanese travel. At night, the snow sculptures are typically lighted with coloured lights.

