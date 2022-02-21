PM Modi to address webinar on impact of Budget 2022 on education sector

On Monday at 11 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at a webinar about how this year’s Union Budget will have a “positive impact” on education.

The Centre is hosting a series of webinars across various key sectors to help with the efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, as well as academia and industry, and identify strategies for moving forward with various issues in different sectors, according to ANI.