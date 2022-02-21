Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor Award for 83, says ‘I dedicate it to the legacy of Kapil’s Devils’

Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt message after winning the award for ‘Best Actor’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 for his portrayal as cricketer Kapil Dev in the film 83.

Sharing a picture and a set of videos of himself holding the award, the actor wrote, ‘Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Thank you for the love @dpiff_official’.

In videos that followed he said that as an actor, he has always attempted to push the boundaries and transform himself into a variety of personas in order to keep his ‘beloved audience’ entertained. Ranveer also shared the award with the whole cast and crew of 83, while dedicating it to the ‘legacy of Kapil’s Devils’.

Kabir Khan directed and Reliance Entertainment produced the sports film ’83’. Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala are among the cast members. The film is based on the 1983 World Cup victory of India’s national cricket team.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon received ‘Best Actress’ for Mimi at DPIFF 2022, while Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham won ‘Critics Best Film’, Shershaah won ‘Best Film’, and Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupama’ got ‘Television Series of the Year’.