Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled lower in the Indian share market for the fourth day in a row. The negative trend in the metal and pharma shares weighed upon the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex slipped 149 points or 0.26% to close at 57,684. NSE Nifty shed 70 points or 0.40% lower to end at 17,207. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.24% and small-cap shares declined 2.73%. 12 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 709 shares advanced and 2,776 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Wipro, Infosys, Shree Cement, PowerGrid and HDFC Bank. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, UPL, Divi’s Lab, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma, Sun Pharma, , ITC, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services.