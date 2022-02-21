Three killed as fighter jet crashes near school

Tehran: Three people have been killed in a fighter jet crash in Tabriz, Iran. The dead include two pilots and civilian sitting in a parked vehicle. The US-built F5 jet crashed near a crashed into the wall of a school on Monday.

Preliminary investigation by Iran Army revealed that the fighter plane crashed due to technical problem. An investigation was underway.

Flight accidents are common in Iran. Earlier in January 2020 a Caspian Airlines flight crashed in the middle of a highway in the city of Mahshahr. In February 2018, a domestic flight operated by Iran Aseman Airlines crashed near the city of Semirom killing all 60 passengers and 6 crew members on board .

Iran is using old planes built in US and Russia that are purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The sanctions imposed on the country had made its difficult to purchase new aircrafts.