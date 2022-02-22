22.2.2022: Today’s date is both a palindrome and an ambigram

Only a few dates in the calendar are extremely rare numerically. Such dates are typically accurate over a lengthy period of time. Today is one of those occasions. The date 22 February 2022 is not only rare but also extremely unusual. The date is a palindrome and an ambigram at the same time. This implies it may be read in any direction, even backwards and upside down.

The date forms a palindrome and an ambigram when written in the British style 22/02/2022, a pattern that is unique and extremely unusual.

The day’s peculiarity is being commemorated in a variety of ways. While many brands and businesses are providing discounts on food and merchandise, many people have stated on social media that today is a fantastic day to propose marriage or begin a new endeavour.

‘Today is both a palindrome and an ambigram. This means it can be read backward and forwards as well as upside down. This may be my most useful tweet ever. Good day’, tweeted writer, Ed Solomon.

Today is both a palindrome and an ambigram. Which means it can be read backwards and forwards as well as upside down. This may be my most useful tweet ever. Good day. pic.twitter.com/xSPCAXMnyc — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) December 3, 2021

Palindrome days, according to Aziz S. Inan, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Portland, occur exclusively in the first few centuries of each millennium in the mm-dd-yy British format. ‘In the mm-dd-yyyy format, the first of 36 Palindrome Days in the current millennium (January 1, 2001, to December 31, 3000) was October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001) and the last such day will be September 22, 2290 (09-22-2290)’, he noted.

According to him, today’s date is a ‘ubiquitous palindrome date’ since it is a palindrome regardless of the date system. The date appears to be 22-2-22 in the short-hand British format and it seems to be 2-22-22 in the short hand US format.

He further said that every 11 years ubiquitous palindrome dates like Feb 2, 2022 (2-2-22) arise. The following one will take place on March 3, 2033 (3-3-33) and April 4, 2044. (4-4-44). ‘Secondly, Feb 22, 2022 is also a full eight-digit palindrome date (22-02-2022) and there will be a seven-digit palindrome date again after 200 years on Feb 22, 2222 (22-2-2222)’, he was quoted as saying.