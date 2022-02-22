Allu Arjun’s Pushpa wins ‘Film Of The Year’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022

Mumbai: Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has won ‘Film Of The Year’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022 ceremony, on Sunday.

‘Congratulations to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ for winning the award for Film Of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavours’, official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, was released in theatres on December 17. The movie features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli, along with Fahad