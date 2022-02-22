Anti-Semitic fliers left on driveways in Ormond Beach area in overnight in US

Residents in a community near the Halifax River awakened Monday to find antisemitic flyers posted in their driveways the night before.

The title “Every single component of the COVID agenda is Jewish” was imprinted on one of the printed handbills, which was supplied to The News-Journal by a neighbourhood resident, above a list that named more than a dozen national governmental officials as members of the Jewish faith.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other CDC officials, COVID czar Jeff Zients, and Andy Slavitt, former senior pandemic adviser in President Biden’s cabinet, were among those on the list.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, as well as Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, were among the names mentioned.

A second flier in the same driveways around the 100 block of Riverside Drive said “Let’s Go Brandon,” a play on the anti-Biden slogan that has become a rallying cry among right-wing voters and fans of former President Trump.

Above a list of a dozen people, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, was the message that “every single part of the Biden administration is Jewish.”

The handbill instructed anyone who got the flyers to visit the website goyimtv.tv for more information at the bottom of the page.