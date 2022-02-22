Brick kiln owner discovers diamond worth more than 1 crore.

Aman, who owns a small brick kiln business, discovered a 26.11-carat diamond in a shallow mine in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, an official stated on Tuesday. According to Panna’s diamond officer Ravi Patel, the valuable stone might fetch up to Rs 1.20 crore at auction.

According to the official, Sushil Shukla, a resident of Kishoreganj in Panna town, and his partners discovered the diamond on Monday in a mine near Krishna Kalyanpur. In a few days, the stone will be auctioned off, with the money going to the miner after government royalties and taxes are deducted, he said.

Shukla, who owns and operates a small brick kiln on rented land, told reporters that he and his family had been involved in diamond mining for the past 20 years, but this was the first time he had discovered such a big gem.

Expressing hope that the gem will sell more than Rs 1.2 crore, ‘I would use the money that I acquire after the diamond auction in establishing up a business,’ Shukla said