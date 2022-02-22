Earthquake tremors of 4.3 magnitude hits Ladakh

Leh: A medium intensity earthquake of 4.3 magnitude has hit Ladakh on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) informed. The tremors were reported around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre on 151 km North West of Kargil.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India’, the NSC tweeted. No life or property loss was reported after the earthquake.