High Commission of India in Tanzania honors internet sensation Kili Paul

Internet sensation Kili Paul was recently honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Binaya Pradhan, an Indian diplomat, shared a few photos with Kili Paul, who paid a visit to the High Commission in Tanzania.

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul frequently post videos of themselves lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs on Instagram. Many netizens and celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and others, have praised the sibling combo.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Binaya Pradhan wrote, ‘Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania’.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

Kili Paul has 2.2 million Instagram followers. Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha, and a slew of other celebrities follow him on Instagram. Kili not only shares his lip-syncing videos of popular Bollywood songs, but he also likes to show off his dancing skills.

Kili and Neema became famous after lip-syncing to the popular song Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah.