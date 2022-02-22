Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad joins actor for family lunch

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become the buzz of the town! Saba recently joined the Roshans for the perfect weekend dining after their public excursion fueled relationship rumours. Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan uploaded a photo of Hrithik, his mother Pinky, niece Suranika, cousin Pashmina Roshan, Saba, Kanchan Roshan, Eshaan, and others posing for a great group shot during an intimate family lunch.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rajesh Roshan wrote, ‘Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time’. Reacting to the post, Hrithik added, ‘Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun’. Saba Azad commented, ‘bestest Sunday’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was previously photographed with Saba Azad at a cafe in Mumbai.

Also Read: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health condition serious but stable: RIMS official

Sussanne Khan, an interior designer and former wife of Hrithik, recently shared an appreciative post to Saba on her Instagram handle. Sussanne shared a video of Saba performing live on stage at a Mumbai event and wrote, ‘What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink’.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the film ‘Vikram Vedha’. Radhika Apte plays a pivotal role in the film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. He is also working on a film with Deepika Padukone titled ‘Fighter’.