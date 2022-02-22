Massachusetts man arrested after attempting to enter zoo’s tiger cage

A Worcester man was detained on Monday for attempting to enter a tiger exhibit, After breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

When questioned, the individual only indicated he was fascinated by tigers, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators said that Matthew Abraham, 24, reportedly entered the zoo at 9 a.m., scaled multiple fences, and disobeyed warning signs but was unable to get entrance to the tiger cage.

The individual was in an area behind the tiger exhibit that was not meant for the public, according to Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo. When confronted by staff, he bolted but was swiftly apprehended by security personnel.

Trespassing and disorderly behaviour charges were filed against him.

It was unclear whether Abraham had retained legal counsel.