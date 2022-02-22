PM Modi to address rally in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Manipur on Tuesday to address a huge rally ahead of the first phase of polling in this year’s assembly elections on February 28.

Assam minister Ashok Singhal, who is also the state election in-charge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said ‘PM Modi’s visit will enhance the party’s morale’. ‘It will be the most vibrant political rally,’ Singhal said,’ adding that the BJP government has gained the support of the people of the northeastern state, which will show in the election results’.

Singhal expressed confidence that his party will win more than 40 seats in the 60-member assembly.

A Sharda Devi, the BJP’s state chief, said that ‘the party will return to power with an absolute majority and that the Prime Minister’s visit will send a credible message to the people. It will surely strengthen and encourage the party.’

After the Coordination Committee of proscribed underground organisations called for a boycott and a shutdown until the Prime Minister’s departure, security has been enhanced ahead of PM Modi’s visit.