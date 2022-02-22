Pranav Mohanlal unfazed by the success of his ‘Hridayam’: goes trekking in the Himalayas

When the film ‘Hridayam’ breaks box office records in both theatres and OTT, the star Pranav Mohanlal embarks on a thrilling adventure across the alpine villages and peaks of Himachal Pradesh.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures that capture the mesmerising allure of snow-capped mountains. It features images from the Kunzum La-Chandra Taal road as well as the Chacha Chanchi Dhaba in the town of Batal, which serves as a rest stop for visitors to and from the Spiti valley. Any travel enthusiast would be enticed by the photographs of Mud village in Parvati valley. Pranav was also photographed in the backdrop of a mountain in one of the photos.

Despite the fact that he just uploaded a few images from the journey, the renowned Malayalam actor is receiving a flood of compliments on his comment section. As the actor always preferred to not share his photos on social media, fans were ecstatic to see his recent pictures.