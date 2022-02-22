Queen Elizabeth cancels scheduled engagements due to Covid symptoms

London: Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her scheduled virtual engagements for Tuesday, after experiencing ‘mild’ coronavirus symptoms, after being tested positive. ‘As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman informed.

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son and heir Prince Charles, 73, had to pull out of a planned engagement on February 10 after testing positive for coronavirus for a second time. It was later revealed he had met his mother two days earlier. The 95-year-old head of the state had tested positive for the virus on Sunday, sparking renewed concerns about her health after she spent a night in hospital in October last year. She was forced to rest on medical grounds and cancelled a series of planned engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit in November.

Also read: US records more deaths due to Omicron than Delta surge: Report

The Queen’s appearances since then have been rare, although she returned to public duties before the start of her record-breaking 70th year as monarch on February 6. She has been scheduled to hold more virtual meetings later in the week, including her weekly private audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But it was reported that she will decide on whether to attend them nearer the time.