Vedanta makes oil discovery in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Vedanta Ltd stated on Monday that an oil find had been discovered in an exploration well in the Barmer region of Rajasthan. According to a regulatory filing, the firm stated it has alerted the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas about the oil finding in a block it was given under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).

Vedanta added that the Management Committee, the block monitoring panel, has also been informed of the discovery uncovered in the OALP block. ‘The company has notified the Management Committee, DGH and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on February 21, 2022, of an oil discovery (named ‘Durga’) in its exploratory well WM-Basal DD Fan-1 drilled in OALP Block RJ-ONHP-2017/1 in Barmer District of Rajasthan’, Vedanta said.

The RJ-ONHP-2017/1 Block, for example, is located in the Gudamalani and Chohtan Tehsils of the Barmer district and has a total area of 542 square kilometres. It was one of the company’s 41 blocks granted in the OALP-I round of bidding in 2018. ‘The company holds 100 percent participating interest in the block’, Vedanta informed the stock exchanges.

According to the corporation, this is the third hydrocarbon finding under the OALP portfolio. ‘During the drilling of the well, four hydrocarbon zones were encountered in the Dharvi Dungar (DD) formation of Late Paleocene to Early Eocene age’, it noted.

Vedanta said that more research is being done to determine the economic viability of the discovery.