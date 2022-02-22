Vijay Deverakonda reacts to wedding rumours with Rashmika Madanna

Co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be secretly dating. While the couple has not responded to the rumours, they have been seen together on many dinner outings recently, sparking conjecture. The Telugu actors have collaborated on films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and have been making headlines across the country. Both are set to make their Hindi film debuts this year as well. While none of them has ever disputed or verified rumours that they are dating, a recent report indicated that the suspected pair is planning a wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda has now called the rumours 'nonsense' in an oblique way and wrote in his Twitter handle, 'As usual nonsense… Don't we just (heart) da news!'

As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just

?? da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Vijay is currently shooting for his Bollywood debut, ‘Liger’ in Mumbai. Rashmika is also said to have moved into a Mumbai residence. The actress is preparing for her B-Town debut in Mission Majnu, starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Rashmika and Vijay were also said to have celebrated the new year together at the same resort in Goa, according to photos from their social media posts.

Rashmika has been basking in the limelight after the enormous success of Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Allu Arjun. In a recent interview, she talked about love and marriage and stated that she is now too young to marry.