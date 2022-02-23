Assembly Election 2022: Today, Amit Shah will campaign in Manipur

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will visit Manipur on Wednesday to campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the first round of the assembly elections on Monday. Shah’s visit to the state will be his first since the election dates were announced on January 8.

During his day-long visit, Shah will speak at public meetings in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. A Sharda Devi, the state BJP chief, will accompany him on a door-to-door campaign in Yaiskul. Later, Shah will hold a meeting with BJP leaders.

BJP leader Benjamin Mate described Shah’s visit as a ‘historic and major event’ that will bolster the party’s morale.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Imphal..