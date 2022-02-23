Case filed against former Congress MLC for beating up a man in Thane

An official stated on Wednesday that police have filed a case against former Maharashtra Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt for allegedly assaulting an ex-employee of his gas agency in Thane district.

Deepak Nikalje (27), the complainant, said that Dutt and his colleagues attacked him and threatened him with terrible repercussions in Dombivli town’s Piswali area on Sunday night, according to a police official from Manpada police station.

According to the official, Dutt and three of his associates were charged on Monday under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult to insult to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on his allegation.