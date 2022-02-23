Etihad Airways launches service to this city

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced a seasonal twice-per-week service to Crete in Greece. The new service will begin from June 15,2022.

The Abu Dhabi based air carrier will make use of its Airbus A 320 for the service . The service will connect Abu Dhabi with Heraklion city in Crete. Crete is the largest island in Greece. It is one of the major tourist destinations.

Also Read: Air Arabia lifts rapid RT-PCR test for passengers from 8 countries

The air carrier will also resume passenger flight service to Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar from mid-June.