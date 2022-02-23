Indian Railway cancels several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains and diverted many. The national transporter took this decision due to development work in Aishbagh station of Lucknow Division in North Eastern Railway.All these trains operate and connect the major cities of UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka etc.

CANCELLED TRAINS:

Train no. 15070 Aishbagh-Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled from February 24 to February 27.

15069 Gorakhpur-Aishbagh Express will also remain cancelled from February 25 to February 28

11109 Jhansi-Lucknow Junction cancelled on February 25 and February 26.

11110 Lucknow Jn.-Jhansi Express will remain cancelled on February 25 and February 26.

05380 Kasganj-Lucknow Special on February 25 and February 26

05379 Lucknow-Kasganj Special commencing on February 26 and February 27 will remain cancelled.

JOURNEY ENDS/JOURNEY STARTS BEFORE DESTINATION:

12531 Gorakhpur-Lucknow Express from 24.02.2022 to 27.02.2022, and 12532 Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express from 24.02.2022 to 27.02.2022 will terminate its journey at Gomti Nagar.

Train no. the 12107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Sitapur Express, running on 23.02.2022, will terminate its journey at Lucknow and the 12108 Sitapur-Lucknow Express commuting on 24.02.2022, will start its journey from Lucknow.

CHANGE OF ROUTE OF TRAINS:

Train no. 12511 Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Express will be diverted via Barasta Malhaur-Lucknow-Manak Nagar on February 24, 25 and 27 and train no. 12512 will run via Barasta Manak Nagar-Lucknow-Malhaur on 23.02.2022.

Train no. 02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, on February 25 and 26, will run via Barasta Budhwal-Sitapur-Moradabad-Roza-Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, train no. 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Special, on February 24 and 25, will run via the Ghaziabad-Roza-Sitapur-Budhwal-Barasta route.