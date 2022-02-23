Kannada RJ Rachana passes away at 39 due to cardiac arrest

Popular Kannada radio jockey (RJ) Rachana, who won hearts with her vivacious performances on the radio station Radio Mirchi, passed away on February 22. According to reports, the 39-year-old RJ died due to heart attack in her flat in JP Nagar Bengaluru.

She was known to Bengaluru radio listeners as ‘Pori Tapori Rachana’ and many remember her for her oratory talents, sense of humour, and ability to engage listeners. The demise of Rachana has shocked her admirers and members of the state entertainment sector since she looked to be in good health before her death. The RJ was also a fitness fanatic, according to various sources, and a proponent of living a healthy lifestyle.

Rachana spent ten years at Radio Mirchi before resigning three years ago. During that period, she rose to prominence as one of Bengaluru’s most prominent radio personalities, even appearing in the Kannada film Simpleagi Ondu Love Story.

Rachana was transferred to the hospital after complaining of chest pain at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon. However, she was proclaimed dead there. Her body will most likely be brought to her parents’ home in Chamarajapete in the city.