Maha Shivratri 2022: Date, time and significance of the auspicious day

Maha Shivratri 2022 is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals of India. In the month of Phalguna, the day falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Maha Shivratri will take place in March this year. The Chaturdashi Tithi Krishna Paksha Phalguna is considered Lord Shiva’s most auspicious night.

The Greatest Night of Shiva, also known as Shivratri, commemorates the marriage of Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati. On this auspicious day, worshippers fast for the entire day and do puja at midnight. They also offer Mahadev an ode and seek his blessings.

When is Maha Shivratri 2022?

The Maha Shivratri celebration will take place on March 1, 2022. The Chaturdashi tithi for Shiva’s finest night begins on March 1 at 3:16 am and concludes on March 2 at 1:00 am.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat

On Maha Shivratri, Shiva Puja is conducted at Nishtita Kaal or midnight. In all four Prahars, devotees celebrate Shiva Puja. The First Prahar will start at 6:21 pm and finish at 9:27 pm (March 1). The second Prahar will start at 9:27 pm on March 1 and finish at 12:33 am on March 2. The third Prahar will start at 12:33 am on March 2 and finish at 3:39 am (March 2). The Fourth Prahar begins at 3:39 am and concludes at 6:45 am (March 2).

Maha Shivratri 2022: Significance

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva reunites with Goddess Parvati at the midnight of Shivratri on this auspicious day, and so this day is celebrated with enthusiasm and passion throughout the country. As per another tale, Maha Shivratri marks the initial appearance of Lord Shiva in his Linga form.

Meanwhile, it is said that on this day, the Samundra Manthan occurred, and God Shiva ingested the poison that came out from the battle between gods and demons. Lord Shiva’s neck became blue as he ingested the poison, and he has been known as the Neelkantha ever since.