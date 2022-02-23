Mistakes Deepak Chopra as father; Comedian Rosie O’Donnell apologises to Priyanka Chopra

Washington: Comedian Rosie O’Donnell apologised to actor Priyanka Chopra through social media after mistaking her to be the daughter of author Deepak Chopra. According to an E! News report, O’Donnell recently bumped into Chopra and Nick Jonas while out to dinner in Malibu, California, where the conversation took an awkward turn.

‘So, I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom’,’ Rosie recalled in a TikTok, and added that she then addressed Priyanka. ‘Hi, I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak.’ She goes, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name’, Rosie O’Donnell wrote. ‘I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?’, she added.

While some fans in the comments agreed with O’Donnell, others didn’t take the situation so well. In a follow-up TikTok, the comedian apologized to the new mom and also addressed some comments users had about the interaction. ‘People thought she was rude, and she wasn’t rude,” Rosie explained. “It was just awkward, you know? I mean, I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one…I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with’. ‘I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f–k up, I did at Nobu’, the comedian wrote.

Priyanka Chopra’s father is late Dr Ashok Chopra who died in 2013 after battling cancer, and her mother’s name is Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. Priyanka was extremely close to her father and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads ‘Daddy’s lil girl’. Priyanka Chopra had recently welcomed a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas.