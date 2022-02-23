Parents of Sushant Rajput’s late Ex-Manager demand action against Union Minister

Mumbai: The parents of Disha Salian, the deceased former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, met the the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chief on Wednesday and demanded action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son Nitish Rane and others who were spreading false news regarding their daughter’s death.

Disha Salian’s parents Vasanti and Satish Salian met MSCW chief Rupali Chakankar at the commission’s office in suburban Bandra, and expressed their distress over the ongoing defamatory news about their late daughter, an official said. The Salians stated that they will not be able to survive in the society with respect if such false news was spread on news channels, and hence, they demanded action against concern people, he said. Following the meet, the commission took their demand seriously and assured them of justice, the official added.

Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra. Days earlier, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane had addressed a press conference in which he made certain claims regarding Disha Salian’s death. However, despite the emotional appeal made by Disha Salian’s family members to politicians to refrain from maligning her name by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, claims and counter-claims on the issue are being made, with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil saying that the truth behind Disha Salian’s death will be exposed after March 7.

Earlier this week, the MSCW had issued a notice to the Mumbai Police in connection with Disha Salian’s alleged suicide and directed them to file a reply in the next two days, after Mr Rane claimed that she was raped and murdered.