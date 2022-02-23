Pregnant woman in labor pain gets stranded due to snowfall, Kulgam police help her reach hospital in time

Kulgam: A pregnant woman undergoing labor pain, who was stranded due to a heavy accumulation of snow in Kashmir, was taken to hospital by Kulgam police, on Wednesday.

‘We received a distress call from Bunpora, Kulgam stating that a pregnant lady was stuck due to heavy accumulation of snow and her family members were unable to take her to the hospital while she was suffering from irresistible pain and was in need of immediate medical attention’, a senior Police officer of the Kulgam police station said.

‘Police officials from Police Station Kulgam rushed to the spot amid blocked ways and slippery roads, walking 2 kilometers, helped the lady to reach the hospital for medical treatment in the official vehicle as no ambulance service or any regular vehicle could be used, the official said’, adding that the locals applauded their efforts.